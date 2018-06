The Stratford Brakettes have released their 2018 schedule.

JUNE

2 Saturday Lyons, PA, Spirit (2) DeLuca Field 7 p.m.

3 Sunday Lyons, PA, Spirit (2) DeLuca Field 10 a.m.

9 Saturday at Cornfield Classic (3) Lyons, PA TBA

10 Sunday at Cornfield Classic (3) Lyons, PA TBA

14 Thursday CT High School All-Stars (1-9 inn.) DeLuca Field 6:30 p.m.

15 Friday Ridgefield Rebels (1-9 inn.) DeLuca Field 7:00 p.m.

16 Saturday Team Connecticut (2) DeLuca Field 7 p.m.

21 Thursday Connecticut Eliminators 23U (2) DeLuca Field 7 p.m.

22 Friday Eliminators Alumni (2) DeLuca Field 7 p.m.

23 Saturday XTreme Chaos (2) DeLuca Field 7 p.m.

24 Sunday ##Stratford Fire Dept. (1-9 inn.) DeLuca Field 5 p.m.

28 Thursday Stripes & Strikes (2) DeLuca Field 7 p.m.

29 Friday Stripes & Strikes (2) DeLuca Field 7 p.m.

30 Saturday Stripes & Strikes (2) DeLuca Field 7 p.m.

JULY

1 Sunday Eliminators Alumni (2) DeLuca Field 4 p.m.

5 Thursday Concord, MA, Raiders (2) DeLuca Field 7 p.m.

6 Friday Maryland Chill (2) DeLuca Field 7 p.m.

7 Saturday Maryland Chill (2) DeLuca Field 7 p.m.

8 Sunday Maryland Chill (2) DeLuca Field 10 a.m.

12 Thursday Cheshire Wildcats (2) DeLuca Field 7 p.m.

13 Friday Polar Crush, MA (1) DeLuca Field 7 p.m.

14 Saturday Polar Crush, MA (2) DeLuca Field TBA

15 Sunday ##at New Britain Bees (1- 9 inn.) New Britain, CT 7:05 p.m.

19 Thursday CT Seahawks (2) DeLuca Field 7 p.m.

20 Friday CT Eliminators (2) DeLuca Field 7 p.m.

21 Saturday NYC Havoc (2) DeLuca Field 7 p.m.

22 Sunday Planet Fast Pitch, MA (1- 9 inn.) DeLuca Field 4 p.m.

26 Thursday TBA DeLuca Field TBA

27 Friday at Allentown, PA, Patriettes (2) Pates Park 7 p.m.

28 Saturday at Lyons, PA, Spirit (2) Lyons Field 7 p.m.

29 Sunday at Lyons, PA, Spirit (2) Lyons Field 10 a.m.

31 Tuesday St. Louis Saints (2) DeLuca Field 6:30 p.m.

AUGUST

1 Wednesday Spooky Nook, PA (1) DeLuca Field 6:30 p.m.

2-5 Thurs-Sun. 10th Annual Women’s Major

Softball National Championship DeLuca/Short Beach TBA

# Exhibition Game at the Bee Hive Stadium in New Britain against Atlantic League baseball team

## Exhibition Game v. Stratford Fire Department (benefit game)

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CALL 203-218-1066.