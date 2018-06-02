Stratford High’s girls lacrosse team posted the first state tournament win in school history with an 8-7 victory over Sheehan High in Wallingford.

Coach Sarah Steven’s Red Devils, seeded 19th in Class M, led the 14th-seeded Titans 5-4 at the half.

“It was a very competitive game,” said Stevens, who is assisted by Samantha Archibald. “It could have gone either way, but we played well throughout. Edie Threshie scored two goals, including the game winner.

“Elle Moshier played an awesome midfield game with three goals and a ground ball.

“Kassidy Murtha scored two goals and Brianna LaPia scored one.

“Captain Kerrigan Murtha played outstanding defense with three ground balls and one caused turnover.

“Faye Rooney also played great defense with two ground balls and two caused turnovers.

“Our goalie Kasey Herrera played an awesome game, with six saves and two caused turnovers.

Her last save came in the last 33 seconds of the game, giving us possession to seal the win.”

No. 3 seed Pomperaug of Southbury ousted Stratford in the next round by a score of 22-4.

The Red Devils finished the season 9-9.

The Panthers (16-2-0) next defeated East Lyme, 18-13, to earn a spot in the semifinals.