Five juveniles detained in armed robbery investigation

Five juveniles from Bridgeport are suspects in a reported armed robbery that took place on Friday afternoon on Nichols Avenue.

Stratford Police said Friday that they received a report of an armed robbery on Nichols Avenue. Police said the victim reported being robbed at gunpoint by several males in white Honda Pilot. Stratford Police detectives reportedly recognized the vehicle that was used in a similar robbery on Thursday in Milford. The vehicle had been reportedly stolen in Wallingford.

Police said detectives found the vehicle described by the victim and it was occupied by the same five males described by the victim. Police said the men fled the area after officers tried to detain them. After a lengthy foot pursuit, five of six suspects were detained. The sixth suspect has been identified, but has not been located.

Stratford police recovered one weapon inside the vehicle. Another had been thrown by a suspect while running. Both were determined to be fake firearms.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.