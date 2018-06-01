Stratford Main Street Festival is Saturday

Milford Bank’s Stratford Main Street Festival will be held rain or shine on Saturday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street from Stratford Center to Stratford Avenue.

In addition to street vendors, food, and games, Main Street Festival will feature live entertainment.

Other event sponsors are Stratford Rotary Club, Jackson Law Group, Paradise Pizza, AMEC, Bridgeport Fittings, and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 488.

Handicap parking is available at the Baldwin Center, Christ Church parking lot and the Knights of Columbus. A shuttle bus will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from the Stratford High School parking lot.

For more information and a list of vendors, visit stratfordctfestival.com.

To begin the Festival at 10 a.m., the Rip Chord Band will play. The 102D Army Band is represented by citizen soldiers serving in the Connecticut Army National Guard. The group performs a variety of music from classic hits from the 70s to current Top 40 hits.

The Valley Shakespeare Festival performs throughout the day on the second stage with Shakespeare inspired scenes. In addition, some of their young performers will be presenting their own monologues and songs. They will be at 10:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Christine Peyreigne and Christine’s Critters will perform on the second stage near Stratford Center at 11 a.m. Christine has a handful of small animals and birds to entertain the youth.

At 11:30 a.m., Zaubi Acoustic Duo will perform with Chuck Beckman on guitar/vocals and Sharon Zaubi on bass/vocals. Both Chuck and Sharon have been performing for many years, in a variety of bands, ranging from blues, rock, alternative, jazz, and pop.

Next up at 1 p.m., Moto plays Caribbean style music mixing new Soca songs from Trinidad with Roots Reggae. Featuring Angelo Hunter on lead vocals and percussion.

Hip Hop Juggler will entertain at 2 p.m.

At 2:30 p.m., Open Road, a five-piece band will perform all original music with acoustic sound. Open Road is Sue Broudy, Nancy Burger, Scott Weber, James Allen and Dan Berg.

The Red Hot Horns perform soul, Top 40 and funk, from 4-5 p.m.

Special thank you to Stratford Land Development, Encon Heating & Air Conditioning, Loureiro Engineering Associates, Nutmeg Spay Neuter Clinic, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and People’s United Bank for their sponsorship.

Will you be in attendance at the Main Street Festival? Send us your photos. Email them to us at [email protected]