Four boys charged with robbery after stick-up

By Melvin Mason on June 1, 2018

Four Stratford boys accused of sticking up and robbing two other youths are facing multiple charges after being arrested Thursday.

Stratford Police charged the four boys with first-degree robbery, third-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree larceny, and interfering with an officer.

Police said the four boys approached two other juveniles in the area of Paradise Green and allegedly displayed a handgun and robbed them of their property, including cell phones, debit cards and other personal items, all valued at approximately $2,000.

Police said the four boys fled the scene on foot. Officers found the suspects on Lincoln Avenue. After a brief foot chase, all of the boys were taken into custody. Most of the stolen property was recovered at the time of the arrests, police said.

The four boys were turned over to a juvenile detention facility in Bridgeport, police said.

 

Melvin Mason

Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

