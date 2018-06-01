Bunnell and Stratford High met Brookfield on the par-36 front nine of Oronoque Country Club in a South-West Conference girls high school golf match.

Brookfield scored 238, Bunnell 291 and Stratford 294.

Bunnell was playing against both teams; Brookfield and Stratford had already met twice this year.

Bunnell was missing two of its four players and only played two and had to take the maximum score of 81 twice in its team total.

The Bulldogs were led by junior Danka Hlinka with 58, which was one off her season low and five shots better than her season average of 63.

Senior Kellie Taylor concluded her Oronoque career with one of her best scores, 71, which was four below her season average.

Stratford players were Stacy Medina 69, Chloe Pappas 73, Marissa Cantiello 75, Jennifer Melo 77 and Kayla Simon 80.

Brookfield scores were by Emmi Paulino 57, Julia Sommerfeld 58, Kaitlin Farias 60, Zoel Weber 63 and Madeline Beal 72.

Weston earlier defeated Bunnell, 225-302, in a constant rain on the par-36 front nine at Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

Bunnell was led in scoring by Hlinka with 64.

Other Bulldog scores were: Taylor 78, senior Debra Caminade 80 and Sasha Kalson 80.

Weston scores were: Halley Melito 44, Carolyn Zech 58, Sarah Johnson 60, Abby West 63 and Caroline Ackerman 81.