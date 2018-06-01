Stratford Star

Stratford Town Tennis Tournament

The Stratford Tennis Association announces that the 45th annual Stratford Town Tennis Tournament will be conducted from Saturday, June 16, through Monday, July 2, at the newly resurfaced Flood Tennis Courts in Stratford.

Tournament events include Men’s & Women’s Open Singles, Junior Singles, Men’s and Women’s Open Doubles and Mixed Open Doubles.

Given sufficient draw, consolation brackets will be played for all first match losers.

STA will provide the tournament tennis balls and will award trophies to the champions and finalists of all events and to the champions of all consolation brackets.

Entry deadline is Monday, June 11, at 6 p.m.

Entry forms are now available at the Recreation Office at the Birdseye Municipal Complex or by requesting one by email to [email protected].

