Come experience a unique golfing experience.

Unlike most golf tournaments, the 27th Kennedy Center Charity Golf Classic pairs a junior golfer with adult golfers.

Join us on Monday, June 25, at Shorehaven Country Club.

You will be supporting others in so many ways, from inspiring junior golfers to helping children and adults with disabilities.

The late Fred and Fran Ahlbin, long-time Fairfield residents, started this unique scholarship program.

Since its inception, over $250,000 has been awarded to more than 525 junior golfers to pursue their college education.

Selection is based on academic achievement, school and community leadership, and golf proficiency and is open to junior golfers aged 15 through 18, who play free of charge in the 18-hole tournament.

The Junior Scholarship and Title Sponsors are the families of Diane Thompson of Sandy Hook and Julie and Doug Conley of Olney, Maryland, in memory of Fred and Fran Ahlbin.

Other major sponsors include: Merit Insurance as the Presenting Sponsor and, R.D. Scinto, Inc. and Peter Gavey of Fairfield as the Championship Sponsors.

In addition, Invitational Sponsors are: Donahue & Brown, LLC, All American Waste, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of CT and Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

For the 27th year in a row, the Probus Club is providing volunteer support to the tournament. This Greater Bridgeport civic organization assists organizations that serve people with disabilities.

Trumbull residents Stephen Donahue and Sean Carroll are co-chairing the tournament.

Other committee members are: Joseph Dennin of Trumbull, Bill Gill of Fairfield; Jo Ann McMullan of Wilton; Shelton residents Steve Smith and Michael Klein; Marie Shimchick of Norwalk, Anna Maisner of Easton and Debra Kane of Ansonia.