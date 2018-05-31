Palmer planning to challenge Young in primary

It appears Stratford Democrats may have at least one primary this summer as a former Town Council candidate will challenge the incumbent Democrat for the 120th District state representative nomination.

Prez Palmer said Wednesday that he has pulled petition papers to challenge for the state representative seat held by Philip Young. Young won the party’s endorsement last week. Young defeated Republican Bill Cabral in a special election earlier this year to serve out the remainder of the term vacated by Mayor Laura Hoydick.

Palmer told The Star that he had mulled running for the state rep seat “for quite some time.”

Palmer said he is not challenging Young, “but rather campaigning for the position. In the spirit of American democracy and patriotism I have committed to campaign for this position to provide not adequate but exceptional leadership to represent the citizens of Stratford in our state [capitol].”

Palmer has to get signatures signed by voters in the district. Those signatures must be verified by the Registrar of Voters office.

Young said Thursday that he is ready for a possible primary if Palmer reaches the signature threshold.

“I’ve worked really hard in Hartford and want to [continue] working hard for Stratford,” Young said Thursday.

Palmer defeated Young last year for the Democratic nomination to run for the 6th District Town Council seat. Palmer lost in the general election to Republican Ken Poisson.

Republicans endorsed former Board of Education and Town Council chairman James Feehan last week to run for the 120th District seat.

Any party primaries will take place on Aug. 14.

