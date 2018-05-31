Stratford High secured a wild 13-11 victory over town softball rival Bunnell High last week with an eight-run sixth inning at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field.

The rally took the Red Devils out of a three-run deficit (8-5) and allowed them to emerge with a 13-8 lead. It took them a little bit longer to get their their eighth win of the season and earn a trip into the CIAC Class L state tournament.

The road contained several more bumps for the victors, as Bunnell scored three times in the top of the seventh. It took a catch by second basemen Adriana Tomaj on a pop-up by the Bulldogs’ Isabella Kelley to finally corral the Bulldogs.

For Stratford, a six-year hiatus from state tourney play was finally over.

Third-year coach Jackie Sherrick, a player and former assistant softball coach at Bunnell (with Mike Siksay), has taken what had become a floundering and oftentimes winless program and is beginning to take them out of depths of despair.

“In this town, the Stratford kids who played softball here always seemed to be the ones who had to prove it to everyone,” said Sherrick with an always present twinkle emanating from her eyes.

“Maybe I picked that up while playing and coaching at Bunnell. “This year these kids really bought into the idea that they could believe in themselves. That they could do this.”

Combined, the teams made eight errors (five by Bunnell and three by Stratford) while pitchers Kayla Morel (Bunnell) and Stratford’s Angela Grindrod each walked five batters but it proved to be an exciting game, one in which Bunnell fought right up to the final out.

“Our kids definitely have nothing to hang their heads about,” said Bunnell first-year coach Jeremy Susi. “We’ve fought hard in games all year. This one, however, was our best. We were aggressive on the base paths early, taking advantage of just about everything they gave us.

“One big inning by them did us in. If we had been able to limit our mistakes in that inning, the outcome of this game might’ve been different.”

It was a difficult season for both Susi and his players.

The loss to Stratford (its second this season) dropped the Bulldogs’ record to 3-15. But, even after being eliminated earlier on from the postseason, they rebounded with wins later in the week over Harding and Bassick to finish 5-15.

The Bulldogs started strongly in the Stratford game. Moril, a freshman, retired the first seven batters she faced, getting the first two on swinging third strikes.

Bunnell pushed in two runs in the first to give Moril a cushion. Center fielder Alyssa Moore led off with a single, moved up a base after one out, and moved up another on Riley Mattos’ infield hit.

When Brianna Ramos hit a hard one-hopper to first baseman Missy Uhrynowski who opted to make the sure out, both Moore, who had a tremendous night with five hits (four singles and a home run), and Mattos moved up a base before scoring on Emma McNamara’ line single to right.

Bunnell added a run in the third to take a 4-0 lead.

That’s when Stratford began its march.

A walk by Sklar Boibeaux got it started. She moved to second on a wild pitch and was then plated by Taylor Lubas, who had two hits, scored three runs and had four RBIs.

Rachel Newall followed with a single before stealing second. With two runners in scoring position, Grindrod rapped a hard ball up the middle between two infielders. Both Newall and Lubas scored.

The game remained tied at 3-3 until the fifth.

Moore proved to be an igniting factor again. She singled, but was erased on a fielder’s choice while Kelly Bavolacco reached first. She stole second and scored on Matos’ single. On the play, Matos wound up on third after a throwing error. A subsequent wild pitch brought her in with Bunnell’s second run.

The Bulldogs picked up two more runs by virtue of a two more errors.

Up 7-4 Bunnell yielded a pair of runs to Stratford in the lower half of the inning, but got one back in the sixth on Moore’s home run which went well over left fielder Boibeaux’s head and kept rolling.

A good relay by Newall, after she took the initial throw by Boibeaux, made it a close play at the plate but Moore was able to get in under the throw.

Now ahead 8-5, the Bulldogs took the field for the last half of the sixth and that’s when a thunderstorm struck. Before it was over, the Red Devils marched 11 batters to the plate.

The deluge began with a double by Uhrynowski. In between, Stratford used Lubas’ bases-clearing double, two walks, a hit baseman (Boibeaux) and numerous miscues to put up an eight-spot.

Before the game, all seniors from Stratford and Bunnell were recognized and escorted to the pitcher’s mound by family members.

Seniors from Stratford honored included Laura Nadzum (headed to the University of Bridgeport in the fall), Amanda Haydu (Sacred Heart University), Emma Sakowicz (Keene State) and Adriana Tomaj (Housatonic Community College).

On the Bunnell side, it was Emily Sheldon (UConn), Michelle Gabriela (Sacred Heart), Bella Kelly (to HBO on an internship), Alyssa Moore (Worcester Poly Tech) and Emma McNamara (Hobart College).

As the victory celebration for the Red Devils was winding down, the team used a placard of the Barnum Festival ringmaster to Pitbull’s song Everybody Up. They would duck down, then raise up, pushing the placard high into the sky.

It seemed like a fitting way to move on.