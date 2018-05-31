The 22nd-seeded Stratford High baseball team lost a 5-0 decision to 11th-seeded Wethersfield in the first round of the Class L state tournament.

Wethersfield pitching ace Tim Blaisdell held Stratford in check, carrying a no-hit bid into the seventh.

After an infield error, Stratford’s Cam Smith finally broke up the bid with a hard, line-drive single to left field.

Blaisdell was then removed and Jimmy Sullivan came in to relieve and record the final outs.

Wethersfield scored one in the first, three in the fifth and one more in the sixth.

Wethersfield’s biggest blow was Tyler Fote’s home run over the center field in the fifth.

Blaisdell also had two hits and two runs scored. Sullivan also chipped in with two hits and two runs scored.

Wethersfield (15-7) advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-5 victory over No. 27 seed Torrington.

Zach Fedak started and pitched ably for Stratford (11-10).

He was relieved in the fifth by Smith.

Stratford lost to Newtown High, 2-1, in the South-West Conference playoff quarterfinals.

Newtown’s Kyle Roche struck out seven and gave up five hits in his matchup with the Red Devils’ Brendan Duffy, who struck out nine and allowed three hits.

Stratford scores it’s only run in the third with Braydon Seaburg crossing the plate from third on a wild pitch.

Newtown tallied in the sixth on a wild pitch and a botched squeeze play that still rendered the winning run.

Seaburg had a single and double.

Kevan Duffy, Fedak and Smith registered Stratford’s three other hits.