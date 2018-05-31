Stratford Star

Stratford students earn degrees, named to dean’s list

By Stratford Star on May 31, 2018 in Schools ·

Earn degrees

Amber Cioffi received a doctor of physical therapy in physical therapy and Kendall Streeter received a bachelor of science in business administration in sports and recreation management from American International College.

Maurice Hill received a bachelor’s degree in human services from Lasell College.

The following residents graduated from Marist College: Julianna Boras, bachelor of arts degree in economics; Samantha Errico bachelor of science degree in applied mathematics and Jack Heiden, bachelor of science degree in computer science

Ryan Conlan was awarded a bachelor of science degree in biomedical engineering with distinction at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI).

 

Named to dean’s list

Rebecca Debski, class of 2021, aerospace engineering major, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI).

Related posts:

  1. Stratford students earn academic recognition
  2. Stratford students earn academic achievements
  3. Stratford Campus News
  4. Stratford students earn academic achievements

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Softball: Stratford rallies late to turn back Bunnell Next Post Palmer planning to challenge Young in primary
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress