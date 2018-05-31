Stratford students earn degrees, named to dean’s list

Earn degrees

Amber Cioffi received a doctor of physical therapy in physical therapy and Kendall Streeter received a bachelor of science in business administration in sports and recreation management from American International College.

Maurice Hill received a bachelor’s degree in human services from Lasell College.

The following residents graduated from Marist College: Julianna Boras, bachelor of arts degree in economics; Samantha Errico bachelor of science degree in applied mathematics and Jack Heiden, bachelor of science degree in computer science

Ryan Conlan was awarded a bachelor of science degree in biomedical engineering with distinction at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI).

Named to dean’s list

Rebecca Debski, class of 2021, aerospace engineering major, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI).