SPOTLIGHT: Events in the Stratford area

Main Street Festival

Milford Bank’s Stratford Main Street Festival will be held rain or shine on Saturday, June 2, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., on Main Street starting at Stratford Center to Stratford Avenue. Street vendors, food, games, and live entertainment. For more information, visit stratfordctfestival.com.

SheSpeak program

SheSpeak, an ongoing program of monologues by women will present its third program of original work on Saturday, June 2, at 5 p.m., at the Open Door Tea Room, 3552 Main St., Stratford. The program features The Human Sandwich by Beatriz Allen of Stratford; 3 ft X 5 ft by Toby Armour of East Haven; YES by Rachel Babcock of Branford, Après Moi by Orna Rawls of Stratford and Gushing Wounds by Alicia Thompson of Stratford. Performers include TJ Chilla and Jen Ju of Milford, Jacqueline Maclean, Alicia Thompson and Nadine Willig of Stratford. A discussion will follow. The program is free and open to the public; space is limited. Arriving early is recommended.

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, June 2, 16 and 30, from 11-3, at Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane (Big Y Shopping Center), Stratford. SCP needs food/supply donations of Friskies canned cat food (turkey pate), scoopable litter, wee wee pads, Purina One dry food and gift cards to H-3 Pet Supply or Walmart; [email protected].

Redeemable drive

St. Mark School, 500 Wigwam Lane hosts a redeemable bottle and can drive, rain or shine on Saturday, June 2, from 10-2. Drop off redeemable bottles and cans in front of the Parish Center entrance.

Literary competition

The 40th annual Trumbull Literary Competition, sponsored by the Trumbull Library, is coming soon. Open to grades 3 through 12 and adults. Poetry, fiction, non-fiction, and creative writing categories. No residency requirement. Awards will be given at the Trumbull Arts Festival on Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality Street. Deadline for submissions is Friday, June 1. Rules, details, and applications are at trumbullct-library.org/literary%20competition.

Homeless shelter holds benefit

The ‘Light the Way’ annual Spring Gala to benefit Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Milford will take place on Saturday, June 2, from 6-10 p.m., at the Mill River Country Club in Stratford. The event will include dinner, dancing, silent and live auctions. Tickets are $100. To secure reservations, visit bethelmilford.org or call 203-876-0747.

Boating courses

USCG 24-3 Auxiliary Training Center, 1 Helwig Street, Milford is holding About Boating Safely classes at 8 a.m. on June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 8 and Oct. 13. Cost is $60. To register and pay online for class go to a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins welcome. Information: 860-663-5505, [email protected].

CT Open House Day

Connecticut residents will receive free or discounted admission or special offers at more than 225 destinations across the state — including attractions, historical sites, museums, galleries and restaurants — on Saturday, June 9, in celebration of Connecticut Open House Day. To view the complete list of participants, visit CTvisit.com/CTOpenHouseDay.

Historic cemetery open for tours

As a part of CT Open House Day, Saturday, June 9, Christ Episcopal Church’s historic cemetery will be open from noon to 3. Costumed guides will interpret the lives of the “saints” buried there, including William Samuel Johnson, a framer and signer of the Constitution. The cemetery is located on Broad Street directly behind St. James Church, 2070 Main Street.

Church tag sale

Holy Name of Jesus Parish will be having a tag sale on Saturday June 9, from 9-3 and Sunday, June 10, from 10-noon, in the parish hall, 50 College Street, which is behind the church at 1950 Barnum Avenue, 203-375-5815.

Sister Cities Chorus concert

The Stratford Sister Cities Chorus will take the stage with the barbershop harmony ensemble, the Coastal Chordsmen for Catch the Wave concert on Sunday, June 10, at 3 p.m., at Flood Middle School, 490 Chapel Street. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. For tickets, at $12 adults; $10 seniors/students; free for one child under 12, with purchase of adult ticket, call 203-218-1934 or email [email protected].

Seaside sprint to benefit Caroline House

Trifitness of Fairfield and Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center (OSM) are hosting their annual Seaside Sprint featuring a triathlon and duathlon on Sunday, June 10, at 7 a.m., at Seaside Park in Bridgeport.

A portion of the race’s proceeds will benefit Caroline House of Bridgeport.

To register and find out more information go to trifitness.net.

For more information about Caroline House, visit thecarolinehouse.org.

Stratford Community Band concerts

The Stratford Community Concert Band will present two free concerts at the Paradise Green Gazebo at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12 and Tuesday, July 10. Rain date is two days later.

Wayne Hiller is the conductor and musical director of the band, now in its 56th year. The Stratford Band will present original musical programs featuring familiar music arranged by Hiller.

Ample parking is available around the Green. For more information, contact Band president Bob Sherman at [email protected] or 203-556-4097.

Scholarship awards ceremony

Stratford Old Timers Athletic Association will be awarding six $1,000 scholarships to students from Bunnell and Stratford high schools on Tuesday, June 12, at 8 p.m., in the Christ Church Hall, 2000 Main Street, Stratford.

Classic car show and tag sale

Holy Name Of Jesus Church will sponsor a Classic Car Show and Giant Tag Sale featuring fill a bag for $5, in the parish hall, 50 College St., Stratford on Saturday, June 16, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The car show is weather permitting; rain date for car show is June 23. The car show takes place in the church parking lot behind the church located at 1950 Barnum Ave. All cars are welcome. Car donation is $10 and free admission for walk-ins. There will be music and food to purchase. In honor of our veterans, the church will be donating to The VFW Post 9460 Raymond T. Goldbach, Stratford. For more information call Larry Wells at 203-395-7073.

Juried crafts, art and jewelry show

The 2018 Downtown Market: Stratford, a juried crafts, art, and jewelry show, accompanied by music, activities for children, and theater will take place on Sunday, Aug. 26, from 10-4, in the Colonial Square parking lot, 2420 Main St. The show, in its third year, is sponsored by Stratford’s Economic Development Commission Stratford Art’s Commission and the Stratford Historical Society. Free parking is available at Stratford Railroad Station. One section of the show will be devoted to 18th century crafts and art. For more information, visit downtownmarket-ct.com.

Compassionate Friends meeting

The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends holds its meetings at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, every second Tuesday of each month, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to the meeting for Sterling House’s Food Pantry. The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends is a non-denominational support group for parents, grandparents, and adult siblings who are grieving the death of a child, grandchild, or sibling, tcfbridgeport.org, 475-882-9695; leave a message and your call will be returned.

Kennedy Center Auxiliary thrift store

The Kennedy Center Auxiliary New and Nearly New Thrift Store, 2323 Barnum Avenue offers a large selection of women’s dresses, skirts, jackets and separates, as well as jewelry, shoes and accessories. Hours are Monday-Saturday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call 203-377-5669.

Head start open enrollment

The Trumbull/Monroe Regional Head Start Center, 240 Middlebrook Ave., (behind Middlebrook Elementary School), in Trumbull, is enrolling children for the 2018-19 school year. To enroll, the child must be 3- or 4-years-old by Dec. 31. The center serves Trumbull, Monroe, Stratford, Fairfield, Bridgeport and Easton. The program, which is federally funded, is free for children of income-eligible families. The program also meets the needs of children with disabilities. Children attend the program Monday through Friday 8:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m., with a full day option of 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., for those families that meet the criteria. In addition to kindergarten, preparation for the child, health care, child development, social services and nutrition information and services are available for families. For more information call 203-452-4504.

Notre Dame High 50th reunion

Notre Dame High School (boys and girls) Class of 1966 is planning a 50th reunion for spring 2017. If interested in working on the Class of 1966 Reunion committee or to receive more information, contact the Notre Dame Alumni Office at [email protected] or 203-372-6521, ext. 242.

SHS class of ’58 reunion

Stratford High School, class of 1958, will celebrate their 60th reunion on Sept. 21 and 22. For more information, call 203-831-8713 or 203-375-8721.

Bereavement support

Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Please join us commencing on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4-5:30 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Church, Trumbull. For more information and to register, call 203-268-6217.

Toastmasters

The Park City Toastmasters Club meets every Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m., at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, 7003 Main St., Stratford. The club helps people become effective communicators, building on presentation and impromptu speaking skills. All are welcome to attend to see what Toastmasters is all about; parkcitytoastmasters.com.

Nutmeg Stamp Club

The Nutmeg Stamp Club meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in the all purpose room at Atria Stratford, 6911 Main Street. A small auction and presentation usually occur. Refreshments are served. Dues of $10 per year will be collected for anyone who would like to become a member. Ed Corfini. 203-384-8197.

Bereavement Ministry

The Bereavement Ministry at St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane meets for 10 consecutive Tuesdays from 9:45-11:15 a.m. The program is based on a structured format. The New Day Journal, whose primary focus is on medication, prayer, bible readings and sharing of feelings. All are welcome. Information: Susan Monk, 203-257-6999.

Caregiver support

Sunset Shores Adult Day Health Centers, 720 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford hosts a caregiver support group the second Monday of the month, 5-6 p.m. Groups help to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. RSVP to Mary Pruzinsky, 203-380-1228.

Retirees Friendship Club

The Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club meets the second Friday of each month, at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph’s National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All Sikorsky retirees and spouses welcome. Information: Alton R. Donofrio, 203-380-1940.

Bingo

Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 289 has bingo every Sunday, at 1 p.m., at 44 Dodge Avenue, Stratford. Admission: $12; 203-581-6948.

Stratford Knights of Columbus St. James Council #2370 holds weekly bingo Mondays at their council hall, 2252 Main St., across from Sterling House. Doors open at 5 p.m., first game at 6:45. Progressive jackpot. Snacks and beverages available. No smoking.

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane. Free beverages and snacks. Information: Carole, 203-375-2621; or on Wednesday evenings, call 203-386-8889.

Diabetes prevention

Free diabetes prevention program Thursdays, 6 p.m., Stratford Health and Wellness Center Francis R. Scifo, MD Community Education Room, 3272 Main Street. To register, call 203-375-5844, ext. 32.

Looking to the skies

The Boothe Memorial Astronomical Society meets for observing the first and third Friday of each month, and at posted times for special events. Details may be found at bmas.org or the group’s Facebook page. The group may be contacted by email at [email protected] or by calling Mark Holden at The Holden Agency, 203-261-2521.

Al-Anon meetings

Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. More than 14,000 Al-Anon Family Groups meet every week throughout the U.S. and Canada. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information about groups in Connecticut, call 1-888-825-2666. For more information about Al-Anon, visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.