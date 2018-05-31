The Bunnell Bulldogs traveled to Middletown High School for the CIAC Class MM boys track and field championship on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs, fresh off winning the South-West Conference title, finished second to Hillhouse of New Haven. The Academics won out, 81.50 to the Bulldogs’ 71.

Elijah Henry, Ramsley Exantus and Christ N’Dabian earned three medals each. Jonathan Cineus took home two medals and Tyreek Smith one.

Thirty-one teams qualified for the event on a weather wise perfect day.

The bleachers were filled to capacity lining the Middletown athletic campus and loudly cheering on their favorites in each area designated for events.

This meet would be decided between the sprinters of Hillhouse and the sprinters of Bunnell.

Both teams scored team points with first and second places in numerous events throughout the day.

Opening up the meet on the track, the 4×800 Hillhouse relay team of Talib McBride, Dale Thompson, Ryan Martinez and Manasseh Bekele took first place with a time of 8:07.

Next up, the 4×100 relay race had the Bunnell team of N’Dabian, Cineus, Exantus, and Henry set a new school record by placing first in a time of 42.46

The 110 high hurdle event saw Hillhouse’s Deshaune Poole and Bunnell’s Exantus line up next to each other in a much anticipated matchup. Poole would have the better of the race finishing first at 14.88. Exantus was second at 15.27.

Bunnell would take the lead back in the 100 meter dash with N’Dabian (10.98) and Henry (11.07) finishing first and second.

Over in the long jump pit, Bunnell’s Tyreek Smith took second place with a distance of 21-07.25 feet. He was edged out by Torrignton’s Dylan Myrie at 21-09 feet.

Keeping Hillhouse on top of the standings in the high jump with an important 4.50 points was Neal Eley with a jump of 6-00 feet.

Back on the track in the 200 meter dash, Masuk’s Conor Mahony was ahead of the pack finishing first at 22.24. Hillhouse’s Poole continued his strong performance day finishing second at 22.36. Bunnell’s N’Dabian was third at 22.43.

In the 400 meter open race, Stratford’s Khalil Carr outpaced the field of twenty-four by finishing at 49.56. Hillhouse’s McBride was second at 50.10, followed by teammate Thompson at 50.37.

Hillhouse’s Poole finished his day (athletes are limited to three events in CIAC track and field championship competition) with his first place finish in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 39.24.

Exantus, with a time of 41.49, earned his team a much needed three points in the 300 meter hurdle event with a sixth place finish.

An important ten points went to Hillhouse in the 800 meter race, as Manasseh Bekele took first place with a time of 1:56.

Moving over to the triple jump area, Bunnell’s Henry and Cineus added 18 points to the total tally with a first and second place finish.

With the meet heading into the final event of the day, the 4X400 relay, it was virtual tie for first.

Bunnell sent out Elijah Alexandre, Marquise Lawrence, Dillon Rattray-Mattis and Justin Almonte. Hillhouse countered with McBride, Thompson, Naszier Torrence Robinson and Bekele.

Bunnell was in the first heat managing a time of 3:39.

Hillhouse was in the third heat and set a new 4×400 Class MM record with a first place finish of 3:22.

Bunnell will send Elijah Henry, Jonathan Cineus, Christ N’Dabian, Ramsley Exantus and Tyreek Smith to Willow Brook Park in New Britain on Monday, June 4, at 3 p.m. for the CIAC State Open.