Residents will gather in Stratford Center this weekend to celebrate a sense of community.

Milford Bank’s Stratford Main Street Festival will be held rain or shine on Saturday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street from Stratford Center to Stratford Avenue.

In addition to street vendors, food, and games, Main Street Festival will feature live entertainment.

Families from surrounding towns, as well as many others in the area, gather to hear music, shop, and enjoy delicious food.

The purpose of the event, which has grown every year, is to bring the people of Stratford together, and allow organizations a chance to show what they do throughout the year to to help the community. The Stratford Main Street Festival is a chance to focus on the town’s past, present and future.

The festival brings people out to see their friends and make new ones, too.

What helps make the event a success every year, however, are the volunteers that make the Main Street Festival happen, doing everything from gathering sponsorships to finding food vendors, setting up musicians and coordinating advertising.

Other jobs are involved as well, on the day of the event, such as blocking off spaces for vendors to set up their wares, coordinating parking, and cleaning up after it’s over.

There is a job for everyone, of any age.

Volunteers are truly the unsung heroes who work behind the scenes to make the Stratford Main Street Festival a success.

So when you’re downtown on Saturday, if you happen to see a volunteer, be sure to thank him or her.