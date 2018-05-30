Stratford Star

Stratford man accused of stealing checks in Stamford

A Stratford man accused of stealing and cashing checks is facing larceny charges from Stamford Police.

Timothy Calzone

Timothy Calzone, 29, of 88 Prayer Spring Road, was charged on Wednesday with fourth-degree larceny, fourth-degree attempted larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth-degree larceny. Calzone was arrested on a warrant.

Stamford Police said a complaint had been received by a Stamford corporation claiming that several business checks had been stolen from their offices and cashed. An investigation by the Stamford Police Financial Crimes Unit investigators showed that Calzone had been subcontracted as an IT consultant. Police said it had been corroborated that Calzone stole checks and arranged to have them cashed.

Calzone was ordered held on a $15,000 bond and is awaiting arraignment in Stamford Superior Court.

 

