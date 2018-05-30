Stratford Star

Seaside sprint to benefit Caroline House

Trifitness of Fairfield and Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center (OSM) are hosting their annual Seaside Sprint featuring a triathlon and duathlon on Sunday, June 10, at 7 a.m., at Seaside Park, Bridgeport.

A portion of the race’s proceeds will benefit Caroline House of Bridgeport.

To register and find out more information visit trifitness.net.

Caroline House is a literacy education center located on the East Side of Bridgeport, Connecticut. For more than 21 years, Caroline House has served low-income women and children through English as a Second Language, life skills, citizenship, preschool, and children’s tutoring programs. Classes are held in a safe and welcoming environment to inspire confidence, hope, lifelong learning and achievement. The Caroline House mission is: To enable women and children to reach the fullness of their potential through education in English language and life skills. For more information, visit www.thecarolinehouse.org.

