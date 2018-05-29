Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing

A Bridgeport woman is facing an attempted murder charge after Stratford Police say she stabbed another woman several times during a fight at a hotel early Tuesday morning.

Ashley Jackson, 26, of Bridgeport, was charged on Tuesday with criminal attempt at murder and first-degree assault.

Police say Jackson and another woman were involved in an altercation at about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Quality Inn at 1500 South Ave., where a party was going on. Police said Jackson stabbed the other woman several times in the neck and chest with a knife.

Police said the other woman, who was not identified, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment of her injuries. She was reported in stable condition on Tuesday evening.

Jackson sustained minor injuries and was treated at Bridgeport Hospital after surrendering to officers.

Jackson was ordered held on $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear on June 8 at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Police are still investigating the incident.