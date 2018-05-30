A Gatsby Moment, June 6, 1-5 p.m., Huckleberry House, 99 Huckleberry Hill Rd., New Canaan. Proceeds benefit Voice of September 11. Tickets $25. Info: conta.cc/2HTP4md.

An Evening of Expressions, June 7, 6 p.m., Rive Bistro, 229 Riverside Ave., Westport. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Westport Public Art Collections. Tickets $90-$175. Info: westportarts.org/expressions.

Compass To Success: A Nautical Night of Seaside Support, June 7, 6:30 p.m., Black Rock Yacht Club, 80 Grovers Ave., Bridgeport. Proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Village, Connecticut’s most vulnerable children and families, who often have histories of abuse, neglect, or live in poverty and are in need of behavioral health, educational, or family reunification services. Tickets $150. Info: bgvillage.org/fundraiser.

Booked, June 11, 7 p.m., Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt St., Wilton. Justin Paul will be at the Westport Library fundraiser. Tickets $1,000. Info: westportlibrary.org.

CLUBS

Treehouse Comedy Club, below Bistro B, Westport Inn, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets $25 at TreehouseComedy.com or 203-268-5857.

Luc’s Cafe-Restaurant, 3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield: “Cafe Musette” featuring Larry Urbon, guitarist. French songs, gypsy swing Mon. and Wed., 7:30-9:30 p.m., info: cafemusette.com

Bernard’s, 20 West Lane, Ridgefield; 203-438-8282 or bernardsridgefield.com: Live music: Fri., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sat., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sun. brunch, piano, 12-3 (1st Sun./month, Young Musicians).

Note Kitchen & Bar, 227 Greenwood Ave., Bethel; notekitchen.com, 203-917-3411.

Old Post Tavern, 1418 Post Rd., Fairfield, oldposttavern.com, 203-292-8631; live music Fri. and Sat., 10 p.m.