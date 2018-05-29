Stratford High School senior wins DAR American History Award

Mikhaila Eller, a senior from Stratford High School, was chosen by the school for proficiency in American History and overall academic character. At the school’s award ceremony Mikahila received the Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution bronze medal and certificate for Outstanding Work in American History.

SRH-MS Chapter Regent Patricia King said Mikhaila represents this nation’s future leaders and encourages everyone to be more aware of American history. Regent King also thanked the American History Awards Committee and the area schools that participate in this annual event for recognizing their high school students who excel in American history.

The DAR perpetuates the memory and spirit of the men and women who won American independence. The group focuses on historic preservation, community education and patriotism. Any woman over 18 who can prove an ancestor served in the American Revolution is a prospective member. Learn more at sarahriggshumphreysDAR.org.