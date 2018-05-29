Canaan Road fire forces six from homes

Six people were forced from their homes due to a fire on Canaan Road.

Firefighters from Stratford, Milford and Bridgeport were called just after midnight Tuesday for a report of a fire at 361 Canaan Road. Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said firefighters arrived to find the rear of the three-story, multi-family building engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked for nearly two and a half hours to put the fire out.

Lampart said six people living in the building were displaced because of the blaze. Four firefighters were taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, he said.

Lampart said the initial investigation determined that a charcoal-type grill was used hours before the fire was reported and witnesses reported seeing the fire in close proximity to the grill.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.