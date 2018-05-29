Stratford Star

Canaan Road fire forces six from homes

By Melvin Mason on May 29, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire ·

A Canaan Road building was engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning. Four firefighters were treated for injuries. — Contributed photo

Six people were forced from their homes due to a fire on Canaan Road.

Firefighters from Stratford, Milford and Bridgeport were called just after midnight Tuesday for a report of a fire at 361 Canaan Road. Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said firefighters arrived to find the rear of the three-story, multi-family building engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked for nearly two and a half hours to put the fire out.

Lampart said six people living in the building were displaced because of the blaze. Four firefighters were taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, he said.

Lampart said the initial investigation determined that a charcoal-type grill was used hours before the fire was reported and witnesses reported seeing the fire in close proximity to the grill.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Related posts:

  1. Mayor, schools and police aim to keep out non-residents
  2. Police arrest Stratford resident for burglary
  3. Stratford man dies in I-95 wreck
  4. Firefighters respond to early Saturday fire

Previous Post Sister Cities Chorus presents Catch the Wave concert Next Post Binge and Repeat: In need of a laugh?
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress