Stratford Star

Sister Cities Chorus presents Catch the Wave concert

By Stratford Star on May 29, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News ·

Sister Cities Chorus will present Catch the Wave, a program of popular and traditional choral music on Sunday, June 10, at 3 p.m., at Flood Middle School. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Sharing the stage will be the select choirs of Wooster and Flood Middle Schools, Stratford High School Select Choir, and the barbershop harmony ensemble, the Coastal Chordsmen under the direction of Chris Andrade.

For tickets, at $12 adults; $10 seniors/students; free for one child under 12, with purchase of adult ticket, call 203-218-1934 or email [email protected] The auditorium is air conditioned.

Wooster Middle School Select Choir director, September Baraquin, instructs members of the Select Choir as they prepare for their appearance at the Sister Cities Chorus annual concert, Catch the Wave, Sunday, June 10. —Photo by Rosemary Martin Hayduk

Wooster Middle School Select Choir director, September Baraquin, instructs members of the Select Choir as they prepare for their appearance at the Sister Cities Chorus annual concert, Catch the Wave, Sunday, June 10. —Photo by Rosemary Martin Hayduk

Related posts:

  1. Stratfords of the World names Most Valuable Volunteer
  2. Fund-raiser to benefit students’ trip to world reunion in Stratford-upon-Avon
  3. Stratfords of the World come together
  4. Stratford Sister Cities Chorus concert June 10

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Police: Shots fired in Stratford on Monday night Next Post Canaan Road fire forces six from homes
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress