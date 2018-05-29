Sister Cities Chorus presents Catch the Wave concert

Sister Cities Chorus will present Catch the Wave, a program of popular and traditional choral music on Sunday, June 10, at 3 p.m., at Flood Middle School. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Sharing the stage will be the select choirs of Wooster and Flood Middle Schools, Stratford High School Select Choir, and the barbershop harmony ensemble, the Coastal Chordsmen under the direction of Chris Andrade.

For tickets, at $12 adults; $10 seniors/students; free for one child under 12, with purchase of adult ticket, call 203-218-1934 or email [email protected] The auditorium is air conditioned.