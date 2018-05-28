Stratford honors fallen service members with ceremony, parade

James Connor remembers the explosion that occurred at the Air Force missile base in North Dakota where he was stationed in the early 1980s.

Five service members ages 19 to 24 perished in the accident. “They were killed instantly,” said Connor, who served both overseas and stateside during his 20 years in the Air Force.

“In peace time and wartime, there’s always risk in serving in the military,” Connor said during Stratford’s Memorial Day ceremony at Academy Hill on Monday.

Connor, now Town Council president in Stratford, was one of a handful of veterans and public officials to speak during the 11 a.m. ceremony held before the parade on Main Street.

Dick Kennedy, outgoing Stratford Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9460, thanked the hundreds of people who attended the ceremony near the town’s war memorials.

“You can’t forget what these men and women have done,” said Kennedy, who went on to highlight the increasing role women are playing in modern military operations.

Many speakers thanked Kennedy for his years leading the veterans post, which organizes the annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies in Stratford.

Mary Bango, VFW Post auxiliary president, was distributing poppies and collecting donations before the ceremony. “We get a very good turnout,” she said. “It’s nice to see the different wars represented by those here.”

World War II Navy veteran Oliver Aurelia, who fought in the Pacific, said the day’s events weren’t about people like himself who survived.

“I worry about the poor guys who didn’t make it,” Aurelia said. “There has to be a heaven and they are being rewarded.”

The parade featured everything from school groups to sports organizations, and Scouts to first responders. A helicopter was displayed on the back of a truck as another helicopter flew overhead in a tribute. There also were military vehicles, floats and fire trucks.

Parade participants tossed candy toward the many spectators who lined Main Street, clapping and waving small American flags.

Joe and Lena Rainone attended to watch their granddaughter in the parade. “It was excellent,” Joe Rainone said. “The kids are having a great time.”

“This is awesome,” Lena Rainone said. “It’s the most candy I’ve ever seen. And it’s a beautiful day.”