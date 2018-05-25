Stratford Star

SheSpeak presents program of original work by local women

By HAN Network on May 25, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News, Regional ·

SheSpeak, an ongoing program of monologues by women will present its third program of original work on Saturday, June 2, at 5 p.m., at the Open Door Tea Room, 3552 Main St., Stratford.

The program features The Human Sandwich by Beatriz Allen of Stratford; 3 ft X 5 ft by Toby Armour of East Haven; YES by Rachel Babcock of Branford, Après Moi by Orna Rawls of Stratford and Gushing Wounds by Alicia Thompson of Stratford.

Performers include TJ Chilla and Jen Ju of Milford, Jacqueline Maclean, Alicia Thompson and Nadine Willig of Stratford.

Men and women are invited. A discussion will follow.

The program is free and open to the public; space is limited. Arriving early is recommended.

Related posts:

  1. Columbus Day Parade festivities kick off
  2. Two Roads event to benefit Sterling House Toy Drive
  3. Concert to raise funds for pediatric cancer research
  4. Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County hosts springtime benefit

Tags:

Previous Post Readers Theatre Showcase series kicks off June 7
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress