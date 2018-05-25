SheSpeak presents program of original work by local women

SheSpeak, an ongoing program of monologues by women will present its third program of original work on Saturday, June 2, at 5 p.m., at the Open Door Tea Room, 3552 Main St., Stratford.

The program features The Human Sandwich by Beatriz Allen of Stratford; 3 ft X 5 ft by Toby Armour of East Haven; YES by Rachel Babcock of Branford, Après Moi by Orna Rawls of Stratford and Gushing Wounds by Alicia Thompson of Stratford.

Performers include TJ Chilla and Jen Ju of Milford, Jacqueline Maclean, Alicia Thompson and Nadine Willig of Stratford.

Men and women are invited. A discussion will follow.

The program is free and open to the public; space is limited. Arriving early is recommended.