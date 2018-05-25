Readers Theatre Showcase series kicks off June 7

The Stratford Library and Square One Theatre Company have announced the schedule for Readers Theatre Summer Showcase 2018. The annual series of live, staged readings of new and established plays will begin on Thursday, June 7 and continue on seven select Thursday evenings through July 26. The theatre readings are free and open to the public and are held at 7 p.m. in the Stratford Library’s Lovell Room.

Two by Churchill, a special evening of two short plays by British playwright Caryl Churchill, will kick-off the series on June 7, at 7 p.m.

Other play selections include Stella and Lou, a late-in-life romance by Bruce Graham on June 14, followed by a new play by Stuart J. Brown, A Boy Named Adam June 21; Jennifer Haley’s drama, Breadcrumbs June 28; William Nicholson’s family drama, The Retreat From Moscow July 5; Jason Odell Williams’ political play, Church and State July 12; and Joshua Harmon’s recent off-Broadway hit, Admissions July 26. There is no reading scheduled on July 19.

The acting company for the theatre series includes Pat Leo, Peggy Nelson, Jim Buffone, Jennifer Ju, Lucy Babbitt, Bruce Murray, Maureen Gordon, Emily Diedrich, Ian Diedrich, Nadine Willig, Joseph Maker, Barry Hatrick, Danielle Sultini, Lynnette Victoria, Damian Long, Alexander Kulcsar, Lillian Garcia, David Victor, Ruth Anne Baumgartner and Janet Rathert. Tom Holehan and David Rosenberg will direct the readings.

All plays are recommended for adult audiences and titles are subject to change. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for general seating only; first-come, first-served.

For more information call 203-385-4162.