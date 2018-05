The final general meeting of The Friends of Square One Theatre will be held on Wednesday, June 6, at 7 p.m., in the Lovell Room of the Stratford Library. The meeting will feature special guest Brett Elliott, the executive director of the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center dubbed as ‘The Kate’ in Old Saybrook.

There will be a social gathering with attendees following Elliott’s presentation.

For more information call 203-375-8778.