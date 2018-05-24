Bunnell High’s boys track and field team won the South-West Conference championship in final-event difference-making dramatic fashion on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs edged 2017 champion New Milford, scoring 113 to the Green Wave’s 111.

“They were very determined. They wanted to win from day one. They got out on a mission,” Bunnell coach Moe Scioletti said. “They knew what it took to win and they executed.”

The Bulldogs had six first-place individual/relay placements and plenty of other strong performances en route to capturing the title.

Newtown was third with 97 points, Weston fourth with 74 and Masuk of Monroe rounded out the top five with 67. Stratford had 21 points and placed 11th.

A season-best performance from Bunnell’s 4×400 meter relay contingent of Christ N’Dabian, Jonathan Gulish, Justin Almonte and Ramsley Exantus, which dropped nine seconds from its seed time for a sixth-place finish in a time of 3:31.92 and a crucial three points in the final event, sealed the team win.

Bunnell entered into the final competition leading New Milford 110-101. The Green Wave shaved seven seconds off its seed time and won the race in 3:24.37 to score 10 points. Bunnell’s time drop enabled the Bulldogs to narrowly beat out seventh-place Joel Barlow’s relay, which scored two points, and eighth-place Pomperaug of Southbury’s relay, which settled for one point – each by less than a second.

“If we don’t score those three points we’re out, we lose,” said Scioletti, adding that the cut in time was significant both in magnitude in the overall scoring and on its own. “That’s a lot of time in track and field. That’s 75 yards. That’s a lot of time to shave off.”

The 4×100 relay of N’Dabian, Jonathan Cineus, Exantus and Elijah Henry was first in a time of 42.79.

Exantus won the 110 hurdles in 15.06.

Bunnell had four of the top five finishers in the 100 dash. Henry was first in 11.03, just ahead of N’Dabian in 11.04. After Masuk’s Conor Mahoney (11.22) were Bunnell’s Tyreek Smith and Cineus (both with times of 11.28). Smith was the official fourth-place finisher.

Henry and N’Dabian were first and third, respectively, in the 200, clocking in with times of 22.29 and 22.35.

Smith captured first in the long jump competition with a leap of 21-03.75. Cineus came in fourth in the long jump with a 20-08.75.

The Bulldogs had a triple-threat at the top of the field in the triple jump. Cineus was first with an effort of 45-11.50. Henry came in second with a jump of 45 even, and Smith was fourth with a 40-05.

Scioletti, who is in his first year at Bunnell and continues to coach cross country and indoor across town at Stratford High, said his predecessor, Jim Brown, along with the team members deserve all of the credit for this accomplishment.

“You can’t just step into Jim Brown’s shoes and take over,” said Scioletti, adding that his objective was to keep the continuity going and said he provided structure and discipline to a program in good shape thanks to Brown and the attitudes of the competitors.

“They motivated each other. We fed off each other,” Scioletti said of the team members.