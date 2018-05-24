Inventive kid

Mariella Aguiar was only trying to help make things easier for her father.

Seeing Michael Aguiar struggle to fix a sink with a wrench in one hand, a pipe in the other and a flashlight in his mouth, Mariella and her siblings could enjoy a laugh.

“She had a great time laughing at me,” said Michael, who teaches in Bridgeport.

What Mariella developed from that humorous episode would make him and her classmates at Second Hill Lane Elementary School very proud.

Mariella, 12, will head to Dearborn, Mich., next week to take part in the National Invention Convention and Entrepreneurship Expo. The convention, created by the STEMIE Coalition, provides young inventors and entrepreneurs in grades three to 12 a place to display their critical thinking skills through inventing, innovating and entrepreneurial activities. The national Invention Convention will take place from May 31 to June 2.

Mariella’s proposed invention puts lighting on workman’s gloves, making it easier for people to see what they are doing in dark places.

“This way, anybody who’s working in a small, dark area has lighting and they’re also protecting their hands,” Mariella said. “I thought about it for a while.”

Mariella said she wanted to do something involving safety and helping people.

The idea won a top prize at Second Hill Lane’s Invention Convention in March, earned honors at a regional convention in Hamden weeks later, and was recognized among the best at a statewide Invention Convention on April 28 at the University of Connecticut.

“I never thought it was going to get this far,” said Mariella, who is excited to represent the school on a national stage.

Her classmates are equally giddy for Mariella. “They congratulated me and they’re just really supportive,” Mariella said.

In addition to her invention ideas, Mariella enjoys playing the piano and ice skating.

Michael Aguiar said the news of his daughter’s idea receiving such high praise was not that much of a surprise. He’s ready and eager to cheer her on in Dearborn next week.

“She never ceases to amaze me,” Michael said. “There’s no way as a father for me to express how incredibly proud I am.”