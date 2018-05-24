Stratford Campus News

Inducted into honor society

The following students were inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Bridgeport: Colleen Cody, Dontrell Pierce, Jessica Rosado and Jennifer Soter.

Named to dean’s list

Emily Schofield was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Fairfield University where she is majoring in mathematics with a minor in educational studies and French.

Kathleen Politica was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Lasell College.

Receives leadership award

Brigitte Curcio received a Paul and Martha Meek Leadership Award during the University of Tennessee at Martin spring 2018 commencement exercises May 5. These awards showcase outstanding community and campus service by graduating students and are the only awards given during commencement each semester.

Curcio received a bachelor’s degree in communications with a concentration in public relations. She served UT Martin as president of both the Student-Athlete Advisory Council and the College Panhellenic Council, and as chair of the Student Government Association Communications Committee. Curcio served the local area by coaching the Weakley County 4-H rifle team and raising funds for breast cancer awareness and the Circle of Sisterhood.

She was a four-year member of the UT Martin rifle team and a Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association Scholastic All-American throughout her undergraduate career. She also helped found UT Martin’s HerCampus chapter, a national university editorial website, and served as a campus correspondent.

Receives earth science award

Ryan Cueto, class of 2018 at Eastern Connecticut State University, environmental earth science major, was presented with the Geomorphology Research Recognition Award at the annual Environmental Earth Science (EES) Department’s awards ceremony on May 3.