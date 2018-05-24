Senate candidate facing SEEC complaint

A Democratic state Senate candidate stands accused of offering $5,000 to former mayoral candidate Stephanie Philips.

Dennis Bradley, a Bridgeport attorney seeking to become the 23rd District state senator, is the subject of a complaint filed last month with the State Elections Enforcement Commission.

In the five-page complaint filed by fellow Democrat Aaron Turner, screenshots from text messages allegedly from Bradley to Philips, Shelton police Chief Shawn Sequeira and Emma Brooks were recorded on Oct. 4, 2017, while Philips was running for Stratford mayor against Republican Laura Hoydick and independent candidate Sandra Zalik.

According to the screenshots, Bradley allegedly committed $5,000 in exchange for support for his state Senate race, putting former Town Council candidate Bieu Tran on Philips’ “lit pieces” and “a position that allows me to have people know my name when you become mayor. (Don’t need big money just access to the people).”

Bradley also said in the texts that he wanted to walk the streets of the South End with Philips.

“I need everyone to affirm that we are on board and Shawn can pick up the checks tomorrow,” Bradley allegedly wrote in a text. “Looking forward for the big win.”

Philips, according to screenshots in the complaint, responded to Bradley: “Dennis, this group text is very inappropriate and I am surprised you would handle yourself in this manner. I will not comment further.”

Sequeira said in the discussion that he could bring forms to Bradley, “rest, you need a serious discussion.”

Bradley could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Philips said Tuesday via email that the SEEC instructed her not to comment while the complaint was filed.

The decision on whether to investigate the complaint is pending, according to SEEC attorney Joshua Foley.

Democrats were expected to nominate their 23rd District candidate on Wednesday.