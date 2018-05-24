Stratford Library programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Read to therapy dogs

Children may read to certified therapy dogs Siena and Drago Thursday, May 24, 4:30-6 p.m. Call 203-385-4165 for a reading time.

Tooth Fairy

The Stratford Library will host a visit from the Tooth Fairy on Tuesday, May 29 at 10:30 in the Children’s Department for ages 2-5.

Art exhibit

Original photography, Nature at its Best, by Stratford’s Janice Pavlides will be on display through June. Free and open to the public.

Library closed Sundays

The Stratford Library will be closed on Sundays, May 27 through Oct. 7.

Library closed Memorial Day

The Library is closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 28.

Books Over Coffee

Books Over Coffee features Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate Wednesday, May 30, noon, Lovell Room.

Other titles include Glass Houses by Louise Penny (June 27).

Kathy Faggella leads discussion. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served.

Harry Potter book group

On Thursday, May 31 at 3:45, the Stratford Library’s Harry Potter Book Group will watch The Hobbit (rated PG-13). Immediately following at 6:30, there will be a discussion of The Hobbit by JRR Tolkien. Readers ages 8 to adult welcome. Snack provided. New members welcome.

3 Keys to Accelerating Your Results

Certified Life Mastery Consultant Debbie Danaher will conduct this dynamic workshop to help define, design and experience your personal dream and receive a blueprint for how to turn your greatest possibility into reality Monday, June 4, 7-8 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Readers Theatre Summer Showcase

Annual series of live theatre readings returns every Thursday night, from June 7, July 26, at 7 p.m., in the Lovell Room, with a new play performed by area actors. Free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 for general seating. Adult audiences suggested. No reading scheduled on July 19. Call 203-395-4162 for titles and dates.

CT Open House Day

On June 9, Connecticut Open House Day, more than 200 other organizations and attractions throughout the state will open their doors and offer special incentives to visitors. Check out the Stratford Library’s special book exhibit about Connecticut as well as a lobby slide exhibit highlighting the Library’s history, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday Matinees

Monday Matinees film series continues June 11, at noon, in the Lovell Room with a free screening of Blade Runner 2049, rated R. Next: The Shape of Water, R, June 25.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules. 2018 schedule from 10-noon and 1-3 each month: June 18 (resume class), July 23, Aug. 20, Sept. 24 (Exel class), Oct. 29, Nov. 26 (resume class) and Dec. 17.

Meet the Author

Award-winning journalist/author Maureen Boyle will discuss her work, Shallow Graves, about serial killings that took place in Bedford, Massachusetts Tuesday, June 19, 6:30-8 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

The Tempest

The Hudson Shakespeare Company returns to Stratford for its annual outdoor Shakespeare program Saturday, June 30, 2 p.m., Amphitheatre. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. In the event of rain, performance is held in the Library Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Digital Dash contest

The Stratford Library is on a mission to get more people to try digital reading through their OverDrive program which offers patrons access to more than 8,000 free digital titles.

Throughout the rest of this year, the library is participating in OverDrive’s Digital Dash contest. If they hit 21,148 digital checkouts by the end of the year, they will be eligible to win additional funds to buy more eBooks and audiobooks for their OverDrive collection.

Readers can access the library’s digital collection 24/7 by visiting stratford.overdrive.com/ or by downloading the Libby app from their device’s app store.