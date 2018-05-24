Stratford American Legion Post 42 baseball tryouts

The Stratford American Legion Post 42 baseball team will hold its first tryouts for both senior and junior players Sunday, June 3, at 1 p.m.

Any high school player whose team is still playing in the CIAC State tournament cannot participate until their season is over.

The Senior Legion team (19U) will be coached by Mike DellaVecchia and is open to Stratford residents born on or after Jan. 1, 1999.

The Junior Legion team (17U) will be coached by Rick Carlson ([email protected] or 475-422-2924: an incorrect number appeared in print in the May 24 issue) and is open to Stratford residents born on or after Jan. 1, 2001.

Teams will play a 21-game schedule against teams from Branford, East Haven, Hamden, New Haven, North Haven, Orange and West Haven. The schedule runs from June 16 through July 19, with home games being played at Penders Field.

Interested past and new players must submit their registration forms through the Connecticut Legion website. Please contact Assistant General Manager Tom Galatie at 203-382-3466 or [email protected] for the link to the website.