Memorial Day ceremony, parade coming Monday

Stratford will honor those lost on the battlefield with the annual Memorial Day services and parade on Monday.

The Memorial Day ceremony will start at 11 a.m at the town’s Veterans Memorial at Academy Hill. Richard Kennedy, commander of the Stratford Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9460, said the ceremony will feature speeches from Mayor Laura Hoydick and police Chief Joe McNeil.

The town’s Memorial Day parade will follow at 12:15 p.m., traveling on Main Street from St. James Church to Paradise Green.

Town offices and schools will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.