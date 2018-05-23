Stratford Star

Memorial Day ceremony, parade coming Monday

By Melvin Mason on May 23, 2018 in Community, Lead News, News ·

Stratford will honor those lost on the battlefield with the annual Memorial Day services and parade on Monday.

The Memorial Day ceremony will start at 11 a.m at the town’s Veterans Memorial at Academy Hill. Richard Kennedy, commander of the Stratford Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9460, said the ceremony will feature speeches from Mayor Laura Hoydick and police Chief Joe McNeil.

The town’s Memorial Day parade will follow at 12:15 p.m., traveling on Main Street from St. James Church to Paradise Green.

Town offices and schools will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Related posts:

  1. Dog park plan faces deadline
  2. Planning, attorney find no objection to dog park location
  3. Happy about the ‘Blues’
  4. Kraft recalls packages of cheese

Previous Post Sandy Hook victims’ families suing Alex Jones
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress