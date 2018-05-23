Stratford property transfers, May 13-17

1860 Stratford Ave.: Rgris Realty LLC to Atlantic Productions LLC for $675,000.

245 Washington Parkway: 245 Washington Parkway to Helmuth Kelly for $365,000.

360 Circle Drive: Marina Bongiorno to Andre Fundura for $348,000.

454 Columbus Ave.: Hayiu Huang to Yamilette Alicea for $149,999.

570 Sedgewick Ave.: Joanne Janesky to Creston Capital LLC for $113,500.

70 Meadowview Ave.: John F. Santorella Jr. and Christine L. Santorella to Kate Mason for $245,000.

Lot 1 Perry Lane and Lot 14 Perry Lane, a.k.a. Lots 1 and 14 Green Acres Estates: Joseph W. Szamarch Jr. to Winthrop Woods Developers LLC for $240,000.

286 Brooklawn Road: Richard B. Hollaman Jr. to Dawn Matthews for $245,000.

40 Lombard Road: Marc and Barbara Caracciolo to John Kydes for $337,000.

55 Terrill Road: 55 Terrill Road Stratford LLC to Cory Hocker for $335,000.

125 Warner Hill Road, Unit 3: Emanuele and Angela Melfi to O’Donoghue for $132,250.

80-82 Horace St.: Vincent Lombardo Jr. to Perry L. Romano for $279,500.

2252 Elm St.: Paul Colin and Margaret Rajski to Pamela Bowen for $402,000.

21 Sunnybank Ave.: Estate of Eileen M. Vogel to Rafael Silva for $225,000.

66 Elliott St.: Nancy Slay to Leslie F. Bradshaw for $252,000.

133 Glenfield Ave.: Diplomat Property Manager LLC to Ana Pena for $190,000.

37 Barrows Terrace: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB d.b.a. Christiana Trust to Patriece Henry for $240,000.