Kelly, Tujak Brill on course for Senate clash

Republican State Sen. Kevin Kelly will seek another term in the legislature. But he will have some competition from a Democratic newcomer if he hopes to claim a fifth term in Hartford.

Kelly announced on Tuesday that he plans to seek re-election to the 21st District state Senate seat.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to be the voice for my constituents in the state Senate,” Kelly said in a statement. “I look forward to the opportunity to help Connecticut make Governor Malloy’s ‘new economic reality’ a thing of the past.”

Monica Tujak Brill is set to oppose Kelly in the fall. Tujak Brill, a new face to town politics, won endorsement from nearly 100 Democrats at a meeting on Monday night.

“I thank you for your strong support and I want you to know that I will make sure that your voices, your needs and your issues are heard in Hartford,” Tujak Brill said upon receiving the nomination. “However, I want you to know that I need your help to do this; this is going to be a tough race, but together we can win this.”

The 21st Senate District includes Stratford, Shelton, Monroe, and Seymour.

Kelly touted his experience as a small business owner ”on the front lines of what the hard-working, middle-class families are feeling at home and the pinch they feel on their wallets every day.”

“State government must learn to be more like Connecticut residents who prioritize their spending and live within their means, and in order to turn our state around we must get our fiscal house in order immediately.” Kelly added.

Tujak Brill, wife of former Town Council candidate Adam Brill, was welcomed as the Democrats’ candidate by local and statewide Democrats, including Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Susan Bysiewicz.

“I am so excited to be running on the ticket with Monica. She has the understanding, compassion and expertise to serve Connecticut well in the state Senate, and I can’t wait to work with her to move Connecticut forward.”

It’s not clear if either candidate will face a primary this summer.