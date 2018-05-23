OPENING

A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 30-Minutes, May 24, 4 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Free. Info: norwalkpl.org.

Peter and the Starcatcher, May 24-26, MainStage Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Tickets $17-$22. Info: ivesconcertpark.com.

THIS WEEKEND

Michael Ian Black, May 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. An evening of ribald, one-man comedy with Wet Hot American Summer actor and stand-up sensation. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

CONTINUING

Young Frankenstein, through June 2, TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor, and a sexy​ lab assistant, Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. Tickets $30. Info: theatreworks.us.

ADVANCE

Flyin’ West, May 29-June 16, Westport Playhouse, 25 Powers Court. Set in 1898 when the Civil War is still a living memory, the all-black town of Nicodemus, Kansas, offers a refuge for many former slaves. At one homestead lives a family of courageous and sharp-witted women determined to make a place for themselves. They overcome tremendous odds in a heroic effort to escape the scars of the past in this uplifting story of bravery, pride, and sisterhood. Tickets $ 30-$50. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Polka Dots, the Cool Kids Musical, June 2 and June 9, 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., Center Stage Theatre, 54 Grove Street, Shelton. Tickets $15. Info: centerstageshelton.org.

Mamma Mia, June 7-24, ACT of CT, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $42-$67. Info: actofct.org.

The Clairvoyants, June 8, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Hansel and Gretel, June 8-10, MainStage Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Tickets $15-$20. Info: wcsu.edu.

Howie Mandel, June 14, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $87.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Comedian Gary Gulman, June 22, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $30. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Arsonists, July 13-29, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Inspired by the Greek tragedy Electra, this play with music is a contemporary American myth that explores the relationship between parent and child in that small space between death and life, the last breath before the awakening. Tickets $29-$59. Info: ridgefielddance.org.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), July 15-29, Christine’s Garden Park, New Canaan. Performances are held Saturdays and Sundays. Free. Info: stonc.org.

Where All Good Rabbits Go, July 20 – Aug. 4, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Walt and Julia are a promising young couple whose world takes a turn for the worse when Walt discovers the first sign of a terminal illness: a rabbit tail. Tickets $29-$59. Info: ridgefielddance.org.