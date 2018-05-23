Stamford Palace Theatre 9th Annual Gala, May 30, 5:30 p.m., 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Earth, Wind & Fire will perform at the event. Proceeds benefit the organization’s arts education programs. Tickets $75-$165. Info: palacestamford.org.

Booked, June 11, 7 p.m., Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt St., Wilton. Justin Paul will be at the Westport Library fundraiser. Tickets $1,000. Info: westportlibrary.org.

CLUBS

Treehouse Comedy Club, below Bistro B, Westport Inn, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets $25 at TreehouseComedy.com or 203-268-5857.

Luc’s Cafe-Restaurant, 3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield: “Cafe Musette” featuring Larry Urbon, guitarist. French songs, gypsy swing Mon. and Wed., 7:30-9:30 p.m., info: cafemusette.com

Bernard’s, 20 West Lane, Ridgefield; 203-438-8282 or bernardsridgefield.com: Live music: Fri., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sat., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sun. brunch, piano, 12-3 (1st Sun./month, Young Musicians).

Note Kitchen & Bar, 227 Greenwood Ave., Bethel; notekitchen.com, 203-917-3411.

Old Post Tavern, 1418 Post Rd., Fairfield, oldposttavern.com, 203-292-8631; live music Fri. and Sat., 10 p.m.