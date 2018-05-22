Stratford Star

Two little male kittens, other cats, dogs and rabbits available for adoption

By Julie Miller on May 22, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Two kittens

These two little male kittens are available for adoption at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.  Visit these kittens and other cats, dogs, and rabbits available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

