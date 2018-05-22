Make Music Stratford seeks musicians

The first annual Make Music Stratford, a mix of free outdoor musical events, will make its debut on Thursday, June 21, from noon-8 p.m., on the streets, sidewalks, and parks across the town of Stratford.

Make Music Day, a global music celebration that takes place on the summer solstice each year and brings people of all ages and skill levels together to make music. This year, 70 U.S. cities will host thousands of Make Music performances across the country as part of the world’s largest annual music event.

Make Music Day began in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique, and has spread to more than 750 cities across 120 countries. Completely different from a typical musical festival, Make Music concerts are performed by anyone who wants to take part and enjoyed by everyone who wants to attend. From classical to folk, hip hop to opera, Latin jazz to punk rock, live music of all kinds resounds on streets, sidewalks, porches, plazas, parks, gardens, store fronts and other public spaces on the longest day of the year.

“Make Music Stratford is a great way for the musical talent of Stratford residents to be heard from ‘Forest to Shore’ — in every neighborhood in town. We hope to attract performances from amateurs to professionals and give all of our residents and visitors a chance to experience the city’s diverse musical riches in their own Town,” said Susan Wright, president of the Mighty Quinn Foundation the lead nonprofit sponsor of the event. The Coastal Arts Guild of Connecticut, Stratford Placemakers, and the Town of Stratford also are sponsors.

Make Music Stratford is looking for musicians and venues. Any musician, amateur or professional, young or old, is invited to take part by signing up at makemusicday.org/stratford/ registration closes on June 15. Likewise, businesses, buildings, schools, churches, and other institutions may visit the website to offer their outdoor spaces as concert locations.

A full schedule of events will be posted at http://www.makemusicday.org/stratford/ in June.