Town Clerk, Susan Pawluk reminds Stratford dog owners that June is Dog Licensing Month. Licensing your dog is the law in the State of Connecticut. Besides obeying the law, there are some very valid reasons to license your dog.

“If your dog should become lost, the license tag number can easily identify your dog and get him back to you quickly and safely,” said Town Clerk Susan M. Pawluk. We have had many instances when the Animal Control officer or concerned people have found a lost or roaming dog. They can simply call our office to help locate the owner, by the license tag number. We have had people from other towns find a dog and call our office because they were able to tell by the license tag that the dog was from Stratford. Those phone calls are rewarding when we can reunite a dog with its owner.”

It is a State law that all licensed dogs are properly vaccinated for rabies. Rabies prevention is a strong component of the dog licensing process. A dog with a license tag is a good advertisement that it is protected against rabies.

To make the licensing process easier for all, the Town Clerk’s office offers dog license renewal online. Simply go to the Town’s web page, townofstratford.com, and under the “Things to Know” column, click on the link that says, “Renew your dog’s license online.” There is a $1.75 service fee applied for each dog. The online feature is for renewals only with a current rabies vaccination on file. All new dogs to the licensing system and dogs that need to present their updated rabies certificate may license by mail or in person at the Town Clerk’s office. When renewing by mail, include your renewal notice, the updated rabies certificate form, a check made payable to the Town of Stratford for the proper amount indicated on your renewal form, and a self-addressed stamped envelope. The new license tag and rabies certificate form will promptly be returned.

An automatic late fee is applied for those dogs not licensed in the month of June.

For more information, call 203-385-4020.