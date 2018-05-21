Four Stratford residents are facing burglary charges following a police investigation into an attempted burglary in Lordship.

Police said Dontrel Flathers, 22, Jacob Ricco, 21, Jalenthen Feliciano, 22, and Sergio Barrera, 21, were arrested after officers responded to 3rd Avenue in Lordship. Police said a neighbor witnessed an attempted break-in. Police said the witness gave a description of the suspects and their vehicle to officers. Police said they later found a Volkswagen Jetta matching the suspect vehicle that was stopped on Lordship Boulevard near Access Road.

Police said the witness was able to positively identify the suspects and their initial description. Police also found that Feliciano, who was driving during the traffic stop, was in possession of marijuana.

All four men were charged with third-degree attempted burglary and third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary. Feliciano was additionally charged with sale of a controlled substance.

All four were ordered held on $5,000 bond and are scheduled to appear on May 30 in Bridgeport Superior Court.