Feehan running for 120th state rep seat

Nearly six months after leaving elected office, former Board of Education Chairman Jim Feehan is aiming to win again at the polls.

This time as a state representative.

Feehan, a former chairman of the school board and the Town Council, announced on Sunday that he will run for the 120th District state representative seat. He will seek the Republican nomination to challenge Phil Young, who won a special election in February to fill out the term left vacant by Laura Hoydick after Hoydick became mayor.

“As we approach the 2018 election, I am convinced that the future of State of Connecticut is at stake. The decisions made by the leaders we elect this fall will determine if we move toward fiscal stability and sanity or drift further toward ever higher taxes, increased spending, and the loss of business to our neighboring states.” Feehan said in a statement.

“As a small business owner, husband, and father, I understand the difficulties facing families across our town and state and am prepared to champion real solutions to the issues we all face.”

Feehan noted his opposition to tolls on state highways. He also says he opposes “bailing out big cities with our hard earned dollars, unfunded state mandates, and burdensome regulations on job creators.”

Feehan, president of New Haven Fire Equipment and Apparatus in North Haven, is a graduate of Norwich University and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He also worked as a lieutenant with the Stamford Fire Department, retiring after 28 years.

Stratford Republicans will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Mill River Country Club to nominate candidates for this year’s election.

