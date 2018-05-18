Sterling House hosts book discussion group

Sterling House Community Center hosts Books Worth Discussing the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m.
Book discussion schedule:
- June 4: The Unseen World, by Liz Moore
- July 2: Nineteen Eighty-Four, by George Orwell
- Aug. 6: Letter to My Daughter, by Maya Angelou
- Sept. 10: Never Let me Go, by Kazuo Ishiguro
- Oct. 1: Little Women, by Louisa May Alcott
- Nov. 5: Lilac Girls, by Martha Hall Kelly
- Dec. 3: Beartown, by Fredrik Backman
For more information, visit sterlinghousecc.org or call 203-378-2606.