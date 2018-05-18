Stratford Star

Sterling House hosts book discussion group

By Stratford Star on May 18, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

Sterling House Community Center hosts Books Worth Discussing the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m.

Book discussion schedule:

  • June 4: The Unseen World, by Liz Moore
  • July 2: Nineteen Eighty-Four, by George Orwell
  • Aug. 6: Letter to My Daughter, by Maya Angelou
  • Sept. 10: Never Let me Go, by Kazuo Ishiguro
  • Oct. 1: Little Women, by Louisa May Alcott
  • Nov. 5: Lilac Girls, by Martha Hall Kelly
  • Dec. 3: Beartown, by Fredrik Backman

For more information, visit sterlinghousecc.org or call 203-378-2606.

Related posts:

  1. Sterling House hosts Books Worth Discussing
  2. Sterling House hosts book club
  3. Sterling House offers programs for youth and adults
  4. Sterling House holds Day Camp Ice Cream Social

Tags: , ,

Previous Post St. Vincent’s honors Stratford EMS administrator and volunteer EMT Next Post Reel Dad: Annette Bening pays tribute to Gloria Grahame in haunting film
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress