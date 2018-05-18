St. Vincent’s honors Stratford EMS administrator and volunteer EMT

Two Stratford EMS workers were recognized in a ceremony put on by St. Vincent’s Medical Center in honor of the upcoming, National EMS Week which runs from May 20-May 26.

EMS Administrator Kevin Giasullo and Volunteer EMT John Toomey were honored with the St. Vincent’s Medical Center’s inaugural “EMS Values Award — recognizing those who go above and beyond.” The awards are given to EMS workers for exhibiting the St Vincent’s EMS core values of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect, and empathy while providing patient focused and selfless service.

EMS Administrator Giasullo’s recognition was in response to going above and beyond to assist a gentlemen who was unable to move around on his own and was in need of non-emergency support services. Giasullo assembled a team of Town resources to assist the gentleman, asses his living conditions and attempt to provide him a better standard of living.

Volunteer EMT Toomey has been a leader in fall prevention in Stratford, provided patient centered care for a patient unable to walk and has been instrumental in the growth of the EMS Association.

“I am so proud of the work that the Stratford EMS team continues to do on a daily basis. Both Kevin and John were recognized today for performance that exemplifies not only the values of the St. Vincent’s EMS program, but also the core values and principles of Stratford EMS and the Town of Stratford,” said Michael Loiz, director of EMS.

Larry Ciccarelli, Public Safety Consultant said, “Kevin and John exemplify the highest values and professionalism of our Stratford Public Safety community. They set powerful examples for the rest of their team and we are a much stronger organization because of them.”

“Kevin and John represent the best of the excellent service provided by Stratford EMS,” said Mayor Laura Hoydick. “Our community owes them and the entire EMS staff and volunteers a debt of gratitude for the work they do each day to save lives in Stratford. I congratulate both Kevin and John for their outstanding contributions to this critical service.”

The ceremony was held at St. Vincent’s Medical Center’s Hawley conference center on May 17, and included an interfaith service light refreshments and a celebratory cake.