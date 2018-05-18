Stratford Star

Holy Name Of Jesus Church hosts classic car show and tag sale

Holy Name Of Jesus Church will sponsor a Classic Car Show, and a Giant Tag Sale featuring fill a bag for $5, in the parish hall, 50 College St., Stratford on Saturday, June 16, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The car show is weather permitting; rain date for car show is June 23. The car show takes place in the church parking lot behind the church located at 1950 Barnum Ave., (Rt.1), Stratford. All cars are welcome. Car donation is $10 and free admission for walk-ins. There will be music and food to purchase. In honor of our veterans, the church will be donating to The VFW Post 9460 Raymond T. Goldbach, Stratford.

For more information call Larry Wells at 203-395-7073.

