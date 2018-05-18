Stratford Star

Ryan Duffy earns Norman Winnerman Sportsmanship Award

By Stratford Star on May 18, 2018

Norm Winnerman, Ryan Duffy, Stratford High School Principal Jack Dellapiano and Stratford High School Athletic Director Tony DeAngelo at the South-West Conference Leadership Banquet.

Ryan Duffy was presented the Norman Winnerman Sportsmanship Award at the South-West Conference Leadership Banquet held at The Amber Room in Danbury on Thursday, May 3.

The SWC recognizes Duffy for his selfless and extraordinary act of good sportsmanship and kindness exhibited towards a competing runner at the 2017 SWC Cross Country Championship Meet.

This award is presented as a tribute to his sense of caring for others and for putting the well-being of others ahead of his own personal achievements.

The Norman Winnerman Sportsmanship Award is presented to a SWC team or to an individual SWC student-athlete or SWC coach who has displayed exemplary sportsmanship during the sport season or throughout the course of the present or previous school year.

Nominees for this award shall have demonstrated an extraordinary act or acts of outstanding sportsmanship towards others.

This award honors an individual or a team for an act of good sportsmanship that exceeds the normal and expected standards/levels of good sportsmanship practiced by SWC student-athletes and coaches.

The award is named in honor of former Danbury High School athletic director and SWC Commissioner Norman Winnerman. Throughout his professional career as a teacher, coach and athletic administrator, Winnerman exhibited the highest ideals of sportsmanship, integrity and leadership. This award honors and acknowledges all that he has done on behalf of the South-West Conference since the league’s inception in 1995.

