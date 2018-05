Joel Barlow defeated Bunnell, 239-320, Wednesday in the rain at Oronoque CC, front nine, par 36.

Junior Sasha Kalson shot a 77 for Bunnell, which could only field one player due to others on roster having to attend other mandatory school functions.

Bunnell had to count three maximum scores of 81.

Barlow scores were by Molly Healey 46, Jessica Huminski 61, Riley Spurgeon 62 and Annie Gregory 70.