Stratford Dems critical of Board of Ed votes

The Stratford Democratic Town Committee had some harsh words for the Board of Education’s plans to demagnetize Stratford Academy and cut back on busing elementary school students.

In a letter sent to The Star on Tuesday, the DTC criticized the school board’s decisions, calling it “irresponsible“ and “morally bankrupt.”

“What we witnessed in Monday’s vote was the use and manipulation of time and fear as weapons to pressure the [Board of Ed] members into a terrible and immoral policy decision,” reads the letter, signed by DTC Chairwoman Stephanie Philips, Harold Watson, Immacula Cann, Stephen Raguskus, and Steven Taccogna. “What’s more, they hid the devil and the details from the public because they knew the opposition to the plan would be furious and fierce.”

Board members voted 6-1 at Monday’s special meeting to demagnetize Stratford Academy, which includes Victoria Soto School and Johnson House. The board also voted unanimously to cut back on busing and have elementary school students attend their neighborhood schools.

Superintendent Janet Robinson said busing kids to different schools is not needed any longer, as Stratford schools are more racially diverse than they were in 1990 when the “forced busing” plan was done.

Robinson also said the changes were needed to help the district save money. The district is facing a $2.2-million gap in its 2018-19 budget.

The DTC letter said that while neighborhood schools might sound nice in theory, they may not produce the results intended.

“More often than not,” the letter said, “the ‘neighborhood schools’ as implemented in other communities are racially and economically segregated. It is racial re-segregation, wrapped in a bow.”

“To ram through a redistricting plan — one that will set the bar as low as it can possibly go to meet racial integration standards — under the guise of cost savings without providing one iota of information about the school’s actual fiscal state, and without fully exploring all of the other areas of potential cost savings, is irresponsible, backwards-thinking, and morally bankrupt,” the letter concluded.

Robinson said Wednesday that the letter indicates “they [the DTC] don’t have the right information” about what’s going to happen concerning the busing.

Board of Ed Chairman Eric Lazaro declined to comment for this story on Wednesday.

Resident Kristen Bedell said she was unhappy with the DTC’s comments and accused Democrats of “using the future of our children as their own political agenda.”

“Race is not part of this, nor has it ever been. The only people that are making this about race are those claiming it is about race,” said Bedell, who said she is a supporter of the teachers. “The town is balanced in the schools. The town may never be 50/50, but our town has a lot of diversity to offer — race, religion, gender, sexuality. People claiming anything else are only ruining the children they purport to speak for.”