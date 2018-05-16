Democrats: Redistricting plan is ‘terrible and immoral’

To the Editor:

“Neighborhood schools.” Hard to take issue with such a wholesome concept. Kids walking with backpacks slung over their shoulders, best friends holding hands as they skip down the sidewalks to class.

But here’s the uncomfortable truth surrounding neighborhood schools and Monday night’s vote by the Board of Education to support the Stratford Public Schools’ redistricting plan: More often than not, the “neighborhood schools” as implemented in other communities are racially and economically segregated.

It is racial re-segregation, wrapped in a bow.

What we witnessed in Monday’s vote was the use and manipulation of time and fear as weapons to pressure the Board of Ed members into a terrible and immoral policy decision. What’s more, they hid the devil AND the details from the public because they knew the opposition to the plan would be furious and fierce.

Good policy isn’t made in darkness. What was passed was terrible on many levels. To ram through a redistricting plan – one that will set the bar as low as it can possibly go to meet racial integration standards- under the guise of cost savings without providing one iota of information about the school’s actual fiscal state, and without fully exploring all of the other areas of potential cost savings, is irresponsible, backwards-thinking, and morally bankrupt.

Monday night the Board of Ed sent a message to families who seek diversity and equality for all families of all races: the town is willing to risk worsening educational inequality for your children in the name of fiscal responsibility while implying this is the only way for more neighborhood kids to attend Stratford Academy. If that appeased the darkest of prejudices and bigotry lurking in our Town, it was a price they were more than willing to pay.

We, the Executive Board of the Stratford Democratic Town Committee, recognize and appreciate the efforts of parents from all walks of life and throughout the town who have made their opposition to this plan clear. We join them in condemning this decision by the Board of Education to demagnetize Johnson Academy, and redistrict the busing patterns.

The Stratford Democratic Town Committee Executive Board

Stephanie Philips

Harold Watson

Immacula Cann

Stephen Raguskus