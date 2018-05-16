Stratford property transfers, April 30 to May 11

Property transfers, April 30 to May 11

135 Auburn St.: Luis Tineo to Nedjine Marcel for $238,000.

85 Elizabeth St.: James and Bonnie Dzurenda to Dieng Fatou for $235,000.

12 Sycamore St.: Estate of Marjorie A. Milne to German A. Llivizaca for $235,000.

1880 Nichols Ave.: Boston Management Group LLC to Luis Garrachon for $250,000.

21 Edwin St.: Doris Baum-Erodici to Pamela Simplice for $200,000.

45 Luanne Road: James Thomas Mohyde to Rachel L. Harry for $305,000.

95 Curtis Ave.: DPK Investment Group LLC to Frederick J. Pasco for $395,000.

75 Harbour View Place: Neil Gerhardt to Equity Trust Company FBO D. Dausilio for $277,200.

235 Henry Ave., Unit 12 R: Martha Rutkowski to Jozefa Siciak for $72,000.

66 Bodine Court: Stanley G. McFadden c/o Ruth McFadden to Virginia Gardner for $36,000.

14 Glenwood Ave.: John Bajda to Alexander Blanco for $328,000.

650 Long Beach Boulevard: Exeter 650 Long Beach LLC to Anson Logistics Assets LLC for $13,800,000.

600 Long Beach Boulevard: Exeter 600 Long Beach LLC to Dawson Logistics Assets LLC for $9,800,000.

550 Long Beach Boulevard: Exeter 550 Long Beach LLC to Dawson Logistics Assets LLC for $19,7000,000.

500 Long Beach Boulevard: Exeter 500 Long Beach LLC to Thomson Logistics Assets LLC for $14,700,000.

6 Meeting House Road, Unit D: Virginia Foreman Decarlo and Samuel James Decarlo to Reina R. Van Florcke for $216,000.

130 Seabreeze Drive: Estate of Irene R. Sanislo to Alicja Zajkowski for $270,000.

220 Blueberry Lane: Estate of Doris Gallo to Peterson Redvil for $254,000.

10 Denise Drive: Barbara D. Georgette to Douglas Leduc for $268,000.

60 Quail St.: Anna C. Benham to Jeanette A. Marrocco for $182,300.

80 Floral Way: Jason A. and Ebony Reynolds to Daniel R. Sheldon for $238,000.

773 Broad St.: Elizabeth L. Allen to John F. Thomas for $320,000.

45 Harbourview Place: Peter J. and Judith Fullin to Valeria J. Sarosky for $370,000.

30 Moffitt St. and 120 Moffitt St.: Moffitt Street LLC to LM Moffitt Street LLC for $8,500,000.

965 Whippoorwill Lane: Naomi and Tomer Raviv to James Barrett for $330,000.

10 Meeting House Road, Unit 10A: Leigh Gabriel to Sharon Liebman for $223,500.

583A Sioux Lane: WB Harrigan LLC to Carole Gugliemino for $385,000.

314 Oak Bluff Ave.: 314 Oak Bluff Avenue LLC to James and Tammie Crainich for $385,000.

236 Bridgeview Place: Carol S. Curcio Family LLC to Richard J. White Jr. for $270,000.

245 Hilltop Drive: Faith G. and Angus M. Maciver to U.S. Bank Trust N.A. for $222,428.52.

118 Stonybrook Road: Paul Parent to Jessica A. Pluff for $203,000.

775 Wilcoxson Ave.: STG Holding LLC to Philip Leimgruber for $298,000.

118 Placid Ave.: United Bank Residential Properties Inc. to Avily Baez for $175,000.

60 Harbour View Place: Paul Butler to Barbara D. Georgette for $356,000.

150 Spring St.: Robert Finlayson to Michael Northrup for $269,000.

115 Auburn St.: Jonathan S. Deida to Corey Spear for $215,000.

318 Spruce St.: Deborah Weiss to Terrence Blake for $322,500.

62 Singer Court: Flagpole Holdings LLC to Osmen Culli for $57,000.

413B Blackhawk Lane: LFS Services LLC to Lucy M. Clifford for $307,000.

165 Bunnyview Drive: Halil Ozturk to Jeffrey Esaw for $300,000.

1251 Nichols Ave.: E. Wesley Menzel, Trustee to The Kalcar Corp. for $167,775.

203 Hickory Woods Lane #203: Jane Luety to Nicolas Vamvakas for $210,000.

104 Cambridge St.: The Bank of New York Mellon to Pedro Silva for $126,525.

54 Fairlea Ave.: Georgia Kay to Cynthia Scotland for $283,740.